-
ALSO READ
Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
RCom shares recover; group firms too gain after recent hammering
Reliance Group shares in demand; zoom up to 11.3%
Two financial firms behind plunge in shares of Reliance Group companies
Reliance Group companies take legal action to protect stakeholders
-
Reliance Capital Ltd, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd, Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2019.
Reliance Capital Ltd, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd, Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2019.
Reliance Communications Ltd crashed 6.64% to Rs 5.62 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 74.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 140.48 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Capital Ltd lost 6.14% to Rs 142.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.24 lakh shares in the past one month.
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd tumbled 4.94% to Rs 6.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67221 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd fell 4.45% to Rs 8.59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd corrected 4.26% to Rs 117. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU