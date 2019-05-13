Stocks markets volatile after opening in red, Nifty hovers below 11,300

Equity benchmark indices turned volatile after opening in the red on Monday, tracking a sharp fall in Asian peers amid growing concerns over the brewing trade war between the and

Except for IT and FMCG, all sectoral indices were in the negative zone at the National Stock Exchange.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 92 points at 37,555 while the moved 10 points higher to 11,288.

dropped over 4 per cent at Rs 19,503 while Housing Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Zee Entertainment were down over 2 per cent. Dr traded 1.6 per cent lower at Rs 2,829.15.

However, gained 2 per cent while Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and were in the green with tiny margins.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell as investors debated whether the and will be able to salvage a trade deal after sharply hiked tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods.

vowed to retaliate with countermeasures to protect its national interests. The world's two largest economies appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday.

