Gift your mom a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit this Mother's Day and enjoy interest up to 8.95 per cent!

Mother's Day gives you a chance to express your love and appreciation towards your mom, for her unconditional love. While you may be considering a range of Mother's Day gifts, redefine thoughtful gifting by helping her invest in a fixed deposit. With returns that she can count on and a high-interest rate, Bajaj Finance FD helps you secure your mother's finances today, tomorrow and for the time to come.
Here's why the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for Women makes for the perfect gift for mothers across India.
With healthcare and retail inflation on the rise, the value of money is constantly decreasing. However, you can increase your mother's purchasing power by starting an FD from Bajaj Finance, which offers interest up to 8.60 per cent. By opting to receive the payout at maturity, you can earn inflation-beating returns, and help your mother meet her costs in the future with ease.
This FD becomes even more lucrative for senior citizens. Bajaj Finance FD for Senior Citizens offers an interest of up to 8.95 per cent, which is 0.35 per cent higher than regular FDs.
You can also choose monthly payouts or earnings at other regular intervals when you start this FD to help your mother meet recurring lifestyle expenses.
While investments help grow your wealth, they usually come with an element of risk. With the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can do away with this worry, as FD interest rates are not linked to the market. In spite of volatility that reduces your returns or can even erode your principal, an FD gives you guaranteed returns. Since the Bajaj Finserv Fixed Deposit for Women comes with the highest safety ratings of FAAA from CRISIL and MAAA from ICRA, your mother can rely on the timely payout to meet her needs without hassles.
Whether you want to calculate the earnings or track the investment, you can do it all online with Bajaj Finance. Simply use the FD calculator to forecast returns and plan the investment better or log in to the account to see the earnings and even renew the FD online. This way, you and your mom will always be informed and up to date.
