Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 5.71%, gains for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 793.85, up 5.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.63% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% jump in NIFTY and a 28.53% jump in the Nifty IT.
Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 793.85, up 5.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 11033.3. The Sensex is at 36886.04, up 0.74%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 15.47% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15738.7, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.03 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 799.4, up 5.64% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 31.63% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% jump in NIFTY and a 28.53% jump in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 18.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU