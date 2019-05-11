ValueMomentum selects Erie as site of regional development center

New Jersey-based IT services and provider is expanding its reach with a new regional development center to be located in Erie, Erie's healthy mix of educational institutions, an attractive cost of living index and health care services, and good K-12 schools make it the perfect candidate for ValueMomentum's U.S.-based regional development center.

With more than 2500 employees throughout and Asia, has been looking to expand its presence via regional development centers. This is part of a long-term plan for investing in talent development to meet market demands for digital, data and The company credits its existing relationship with Insurance(r), its integration in the community and the overwhelmingly positive response from local leaders as key drivers for selecting northwest as the location. considered several other locations before zeroing in on

"ValueMomentum has experienced tremendous growth in the past several years and we are confident our new Erie location will be another key factor in our continued growth for the future," said ValueMomentum's Chief Executive Officer,

ValueMomentum is investing upwards of USD five mn in this project with plans to hire 100 associates over three years. A team of approximately thirty associates will begin operating out of a temporary facility on June 1, 2019. In parallel, ValueMomentum is in the process of procuring an office space in downtown Erie, which will be operational by early 2020.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)