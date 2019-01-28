Canara Bank reports 152% jump Q3 profit

Public sector on Monday reported net profit of Rs 318 crore for the Q3 financial year 2018-19, up 152 per cent from Rs 126 crore in the year-on period.

The gross profit stood at Rs 2,357 crore compared to Rs 2,831 crore in Q3 FY18. Net interest income increased by 3.7 per cent to Rs 3,814 crore from Rs 3,679 crore.

Aided by healthy growth in interest on advances and interest on investments, net interest income was up by 14.45 per cent year-on-year at Rs 3,366 crore.

The share of non-interest income in total income stood at 11.97 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)