Rohtang Pass re-opened after 6 months

The (BRO) re-opened the 13,050 feet high on Monday for the movement of small vehicles, giving a sigh of relief to residents of the tribal district of

Rohtang Pass, the gateway to Lahaul on the receives heavy snowfall during winter which cut off residents to travel to rest of the state for several months.

" has been re-opened for movement of small vehicles and for vehicles of people residing in region," said of Kullu, Yunus.

A large number of Lahaul residents, living in the Kullu-Manali area have to travel through the to commute between and

However, the district administration has not opened it for tourists yet.

"The BRO has cleared the snow on a single lane and they are working to start double lane as well. In emergency situations, small vehicles of the will be allowed," Yunus said.

"Tourists will have to await a bit longer to see Rohtang Pass as the work is underway to ensure basic amenities in the area including parking, toilets, food outlets, and dustbins. It will be opened for tourists soon," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)