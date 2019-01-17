A new study found that a specific gene in indicates when patients are at high-risk for the to spread. The study suggests that targeting this gene can help patients live longer.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, identified the NSD2 gene through a developed to determine which genes that spread in a mouse model were most relevant to humans.

Notably, the researchers were able to turn off the gene in the mice cells, which significantly decreased the cancer's spread.

Lead of the study, Antonina Mitrofanova, said, "Currently, when a patient is diagnosed with prostate cancer, physicians can determine how advanced a is but not whether the patients' will spread."

Mitrofanova is an at School of Professions and a research member of Cancer Institute of

The further added, "If we can determine whether a is likely to spread at the time of diagnosis, we can start them on a targeted treatment plan as soon as possible to decrease the likelihood of their cancer spreading."

While Mitrofanova and collaborators are researching a potential drug to target NSD2, she encourages doctors to begin incorporating NSD2 screening so they can start high-risk patients on anti-metastatic treatment as soon as possible.

Mitrofanova said that while the algorithm used in the study focused on prostate cancer, it can be applied more broadly to study other to better understand what findings can be translated to people.

According to the American Cancer Society, is the second most in American men and the second leading cause of cancer deaths.

