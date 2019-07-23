Stuntman injured on sets of 'Fast and Furious 9', shoot halted

The shoot for 'Fast and Furious 9', which commenced in June, came to a halt on Monday (local time) after a stuntman sustained injuries on set.

The crew was shooting at Leavesden Studios, UK, when one of their stuntmen suffered an injury.

"We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation," Deadline quoted the studio spokesperson, as saying.

The news comes after a fire broke out earlier this month at the same Leavesden Studios. It took around 15 hours to douse the flame.

The ninth installment stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Helen Miller, Michelle Rodriguez, wrestling champion John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Lucas Black, with Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett being the latest additions to the film's cast.

Justin Lin is returning to direct the latest installment written by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Diesel, who is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, is producing the movie with Samantha Vincent and Lin.

The film is scheduled to release on May 22 next year.

