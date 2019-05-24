Sub inspector injured in Delhi encounter

JUST IN
A Delhi Police Special Cell Sub-Inspector and a miscreant were injured on Friday evening in an encounter here in Kanjhawala area, police said.

Sanjeev Yadav, DCP, Special Cell said: "The encounter took place between the Special Cell and gangster Ankit Dabass Jaipal in which Sub Inspector Krishan was injured and later shifted to Valmiki Hospital."

"A motorcycle and a semi-automatic pistol along with live cartridges were recovered, " he added.

Yadav informed that legal action has been taken against the accused.

Jaipal along with two other criminals, Vikas Dalal and Cheetah, was an accused in a shootout that took place between two gangs in Dwarka area of Delhi on May 19.

Two criminals were killed in the shootout.

Fri, May 24 2019. 22:47 IST

