Sub inspector injured in Delhi encounter

A Delhi Police Special Cell Sub-Inspector and a miscreant were injured on Friday evening in an encounter here in Kanjhawala area, police said.
Sanjeev Yadav, DCP, Special Cell said: "The encounter took place between the Special Cell and gangster Ankit Dabass Jaipal in which Sub Inspector Krishan was injured and later shifted to Valmiki Hospital."
"A motorcycle and a semi-automatic pistol along with live cartridges were recovered, " he added.
Yadav informed that legal action has been taken against the accused.
Jaipal along with two other criminals, Vikas Dalal and Cheetah, was an accused in a shootout that took place between two gangs in Dwarka area of Delhi on May 19.
Two criminals were killed in the shootout.
