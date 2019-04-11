Sudan President steps down as head of state after anti-government protests

-
Bowing down to anti-government protests, Sudan President Omar al-Bashir on Thursday, resigned as the head of the state, confirmed Sudanese military.
Bashir has been placed under house arrests and his bodyguards have been detained, reported Anadolu Agency.
People in Sudan hit the streets after the government increased the prices of bread and fuel in December last year.
In February, a year-long emergency was declared in Sudan by President Omar al-Bashir following continued anti-government protests in the nation.
Furthermore, federal and state governments were dissolved by Bashir, reported Anadolu Agency.
Around 31 people have lost their lives ever since the protests started two months back, according to official figures. The opposition, however, has put the number of deceased at 50.
Wanted by International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide, Bashir, came to power in a 1989 coup.
Last year, Sudan was the among seven nations that were blacklisted by the United States for "sponsoring terrorism".
