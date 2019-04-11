Nepal opts to pull out peace troops from war-torn Libya

The government is planning to pull out its security troops from war-torn as the condition in the African country worsens.

"Our Nepali troops are currently guarding the mission in We have opted to withdraw from there and have already taken forward the procedure to inform the UN as the condition dives down further," Army told ANI.

With the evacuation of American and Indian troops from last week, Nepali peacekeeping contingent is assigned to safeguard the peacekeeping mission in Libya's capital

"For now, we have planned to evacuate troops from Libya to Tunisia," Yam Prasad Dhakal, said. However, a date or time period when the Nepali blue helmets would be withdrawn is yet to be announced.

The move of to withdraw its troops from Libya comes in less than a week after the American and the Indian troops vacated the African nation.

A contingent of 231 Nepali Peacekeepers from the landed on Libya in 2016 and currently, 230 peacekeepers are stationed in Libya whereas one from Nepal is currently present in as an observer.

The (LNA) led by Khalifa Hafter, a military strongman is heading towards the Libyan Capital with threats to invade it whereas, the (GNA) has lined up rebel forces in outskirts of the capital to defend itself.

The oil-rich African nation is now disconnected from air traffic as its only working was bombarded on April 8, which means only the roadway in and out from the war-ravaged nation is functional.

