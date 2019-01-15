Suicide risk more than four times higher in cancer patients

A new study now finds that people with are four more times likely to commit than those without

The study was conducted by researchers from the Penn State College of and used data on more than eight million patients in the United Sates.

The researchers also found that among people with cancer, white males, who who were diagnosed at a younger age; and patients with lung, head and neck, testicular cancer, and were more likely to commit

According to Nicholas Zaorsky, oncologist in the Penn State Cancer Institute, the study highlights the importance of a comprehensive approach to treating cancer patients.

The study was published in Nature Communications.

Zaorsky added that even though cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, most cancer patients do not die from it, but from other causes.

He added, "There are multiple competing risks for death, and one of them is Distress and can arise from cancer diagnosis, treatment, financial stress, and other causes. Ultimately, distress and may lead to suicide. Our goal was to quantify the risk of suicide among cancer patients."

Dr. Zaorsky said that while a lot of progress has been made in treating the cancer itself, not as much work and research has been put into how cancer affects patients mentally and emotionally.

The researchers used data gathered from the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) program. SEER includes data about cancer incidence, survival, treatment, and age and year of diagnosis, and covers 28 pe rcent of the US population.

After analysing the data, they found that 13,311 of the patients, i.e. 0.15 per cent, died by suicide. This is more than four times the risk of the general population. The researchers found that this is a two-fold increase since a previous study in 2002, which reported a 1.9 per cent increased risk.

Additionally, the researchers found that while the risk of suicide decreases five years after a diagnosis, the risk remains high for patients with and

The researchers said the results could be used to help identify patients that may be at a higher risk for suicide and help care providers tailor their treatments accordingly.

