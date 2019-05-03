Sumitra Mahajan holds review meeting for 17th Lok Sabha

on Friday called a meeting with all Parliament's senior officials to review the preparedness for commencement of

has advised officers to welcome new MP's at the as well as at and railway stations in a hassle-free manner.

She apprised that, unlike previous years, the elected MP's this year will not be staying in hotels as 100 rooms are ready in the and 200 rooms are ready in the State Bhawan

The has also ordered officers to tighten securities at the and has asked for a new medical center and canteen for MPs.

The first time MPs would be given a CD and pen drive loaded with rules of Constitution, she said, adding that Parliament's computer management branch should provide computer knowledge to all the new MPs and their person staff.

The elections are being held in seven phases and the results would be announced on May 23. The date of the oath-taking ceremony would be decided accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)