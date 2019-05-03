Meet baby Fani, who was born in Odisha after Cyclone made landfall

As strong winds pummelled into the coast of Odisha after tropical Cyclone Fani made in the state on Friday morning, along with little Fani!

A 32-year old woman gave birth at the here at 11:03 am and decided to name her Fani. Both mother and baby are reported to be healthy.

The mother is employed as a helper at repair workshop in Indian Railways.

The baby, when she grows up will surely have quite a tale to recount of how one of the strongest cyclones in in 20 years with its gusting winds and heavy rains lashed across the state, uprooting trees and electric poles, blowing away rooftops and causing widespread damage.

According to over 1,300 pregnant women from vulnerable areas of the state were moved to Maa Gruha (maternity waiting homes ) and hospitals, the said on before the storm made

While Fani took her name after today's cyclone, 40 years ago another Indian baby made headlines

In 1979 Skylab Singh, belonging to a Sikh family in Patiala, was named after debris from Skylab, a space station after it made No one exactly knew whether it would fall in the or in

Similarly last year several couples decided to name their newborns 'Titli' (butterfly) after their births during the destructive cyclone Titli that struck the coastal belt of Andhra and Odisha in September

The "Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm" Fani that made landfall at Puri on Friday morning with a wind speed of around 245 has now weakened into a "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm".

As it continues to move North-North East (NNE), it is likely to further weaken into a "Severe Cyclonic Storm" according to MeT department.

The system is likely to weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a "severe cyclonic storm" by the early morning of May 4. Thereafter, it is expected to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into by May 4 evening as a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Fani is only the second severe cyclone in the last 118 years to form in the in the month of April and cross over to the Indian mainland, according to the Meteorological Department.

