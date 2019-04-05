Free yourself from the shackles of a missing MP: Smriti Irani tears into Rahul in Amethi

Smriti Irani, on Friday, addressed a public rally in She lashed out at for being absent when the people of needed his help.

"The election of 2019 is the election which will decide the future of our children; it is the election of our village, the election of Indians who pride themselves on It is the election of Amethi's independence. Free yourself Amethi, from the shackles of a missing MP," said Irani.

"When Yogi Adityanath formed the government in suddenly the (Rahul Gandhi) remembered I got to know that Rahul ji filed nomination from another constituency, somebody (jokingly) told me he has left Amethi," Smriti said.

Irani also termed the manifesto as one which helped anti- forces.

The manifesto released on Tuesday promised significant changes in the laws, like quashing of the and amendment to the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The manifesto proposed to decriminalise laws that are essentially directed against civil violations and can be subjected to civil penalties. The laws include the and defamation.

is on a two-day visit to Amethi from where she is slated to contest elections.

will see polling in all seven phases of the elections beginning April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)