Free yourself from the shackles of a missing MP: Smriti Irani tears into Rahul in Amethi

-
ALSO READ
Political temperature to heat up in Amethi tomorrow with Rahul, Irani's visit
Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani to cross paths in Amethi tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi does not enjoy popular support in Amethi: Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani on 2-day Amethi visit from Thursday
BJP has forced Rahul to visit Amethi more often: Smriti Irani
-
Textile Minister Smriti Irani, on Friday, addressed a public rally in Amethi. She lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for being absent when the people of Amethi needed his help.
"The election of 2019 is the election which will decide the future of our children; it is the election of our village, the election of Indians who pride themselves on India. It is the election of Amethi's independence. Free yourself Amethi, from the shackles of a missing MP," said Irani.
"When Yogi Adityanath formed the government in Uttar Pradesh suddenly the Amethi MP (Rahul Gandhi) remembered Ram temple. I got to know that Rahul ji filed nomination from another constituency, somebody (jokingly) told me he has left Amethi," Smriti said.
Irani also termed the Congress manifesto as one which helped anti-India forces.
The Congress manifesto released on Tuesday promised significant changes in the laws, like quashing of the Sedition law and amendment to the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).
The manifesto proposed to decriminalise laws that are essentially directed against civil violations and can be subjected to civil penalties. The laws include the sedition law and defamation.
Smriti Irani is on a two-day visit to Amethi from where she is slated to contest elections.
Uttar Pradesh will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU