Businessmen attempts suicide by jumping in front of metro train

-
ALSO READ
Bankrupt bizman jumps before Delhi Metro train
Bizman attempts suicide by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train
Decide whether Tikri Khurd lake in Narela is wetland: NGT
Delhi govt to beautify five entry points to city
Entry points of Delhi to get facelift as Tourism gets Rs 49 cr budget allocation
-
A businessman allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping in front of the metro train at the Tikri Kalan station here on Thursday.
The said person has been identified as 32-year-old Sanant Goel, who is a resident of Panchkula city of Haryana and is a businessman by profession.
"The incident occurred around 1 pm in the afternoon at the Platform number 1 of the Tikri Kalan metro station on the green line. The said person has sustained severe injuries on the right leg below the knee," the police said.
Preliminary enquiry reveals that the Goel had come to Delhi to meet his sister who stayed in the Rohini area of the national capital. It was further revealed that he took such a step as he was facing losses in his business.
After the alleged incident, he has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in the Mangol Puri area.
The incident came in just a day after a Delhi Police official allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the metro train.
The preliminary probe had revealed that the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was suffering from depression.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU