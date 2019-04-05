Businessmen attempts suicide by jumping in front of metro train

A allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping in front of the metro train at the Kalan station here on Thursday.

The said person has been identified as 32-year-old Sanant Goel, who is a resident of Panchkula city of and is a by profession.

"The incident occurred around 1 pm in the afternoon at the Platform number 1 of the Kalan metro station on the green line. The said person has sustained severe injuries on the right leg below the knee," the police said.

Preliminary enquiry reveals that the Goel had come to to meet his sister who stayed in the Rohini area of the capital. It was further revealed that he took such a step as he was facing losses in his business.

After the alleged incident, he has been admitted to the in the Mangol Puri area.

The incident came in just a day after a Police official allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the metro train.

The preliminary probe had revealed that the (ASI) was suffering from depression.

