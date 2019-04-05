Modi, ED doing cheap election stunt: Congess

-
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of "cheap election stunts" to divert attention from "imminent defeat of Modi government" on Friday.
According to Surjewala's statement, a single uncertified page of a purported charge sheet had allegedly been leaked by the ED to "divert attention from an imminent defeat of Modi government".
The chargesheet filed by ED against Christian Michel in relation to the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal had reportedly been circulated in media.
"A single uncertified page leaked by ED of a purported chargesheet is a cheap election stunt to divert attention from imminent defeat of Modi Govt. E.D has become 'Election Dhakosla' of a govt manufacturing a lie a day," the statement read.
The statement goes on to add that on 8th January 2018 an Italian Appeals Court had acquitted Mr Giuseppe Orsi, former chief executive and Mr Bruno Spagnolini, former head of helicopter unit from any wrongdoing in the sale of 12 helicopters to India.
On 17 September 2018 too, the document reads, a higher court in Milan, Italy had affirmed the order in a detailed 322-page document and found no Indian official guilty of any wrongdoing in the deal. One in which the Modi government even after losing did not file an appeal.
The statement by Surjewala ended by stating that Modi government will not be able to change the "exit date & fate" of their rule.
