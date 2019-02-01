Jessica Biel shares cute post for Justin Timberlake on his birthday

American Biel latest post wishing her husband and is giving us major couple goals!

Justin turned 38 today and to the celebrate his special day, shared a sweet but hilarious birthday post. She took to her account to post an adorable throwback picture featuring the couple alongside a caption dedicated to the man of her "blue ocean dreams."

"Since the days of embarrassing ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and that I blame YOU for my smile lines. But I wouldn't trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life. Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you," she wrote alongside the photo.

The snap shows the couple smiling next to each other underwater.

On Wednesday, the couple celebrated Justin's pre-birthday festivities and the 'Suit and Tie' even shared a fun video on his from that day, captioned as, "Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight."

In the video Justin can be see singing "Happy Birthday" to himself and then pans the camera towards his wife who is seen taking a nap, catching up on some much-needed beauty sleep.

"I'm just preparing for our big night out. Just preparing," said in the video. She later commented on the video and wrote, "A girl needs her beauty sleep before you "

The two have been married for six years now and seems to have played a major part in their marriage.

Justin revealed in his first book 'Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me', back in November that the duo met at a party in Hollywood and immediately connected over their shared sense of humour.

"When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is. I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person's like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humour, too," the 'SexyBack' wrote.

The couple also share a son named Silas, who they welcomed in April 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)