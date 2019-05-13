JUST IN
Business Standard

Sweden to reopen 2010 case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

ANI  |  Others 

Sweden's Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Eva-Marie Persson has decided to reopen a 2010 case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

According to the official document, the prosecutor will request a European Arrest Warrant for Assange along with a detention order to Uppsala District Court as the alleged crime took place in Enkoping municipality.

Assange is currently serving 50 weeks imprisonment sentence in UK's Belmarsh prison and the US is seeking his extradition on charges of conspiracy to hack into a classified government computer.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 23:18 IST

