Sweden to reopen 2010 case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Sweden's Deputy has decided to reopen a 2010 case against founder

According to the official document, the will request a European Arrest Warrant for Assange along with a detention order to as the alleged crime took place in municipality.

Assange is currently serving 50 weeks imprisonment sentence in and the US is seeking his extradition on charges of conspiracy to hack into a classified government computer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)