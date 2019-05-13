JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Modi washed feet of sanitation workers like Lord Krishna washed Sudama's: Yogi Adityanath

Congress announces candidates for Telangana Assembly bye-elections
Business Standard

Germany tests its first electric highway

ANI  |  Others 

Germany is set to test 'electric highways' to promote eco-friendly freight transport system.

The country is testing the eHighway system, a 3.1-mile stretch of the Autobahn between Frankfurt and Darmstadt, using a hybrid electric truck, Engadget reports.

The trucks use pantographs to latch on the overhead cables to draw electricity as they drive. In the initial run, only five trucks will run the electrified stretch each day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 23:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU