Germany tests its first electric highway

Germany is set to test 'electric highways' to promote eco-friendly freight transport system.
The country is testing the eHighway system, a 3.1-mile stretch of the Autobahn between Frankfurt and Darmstadt, using a hybrid electric truck, Engadget reports.
The trucks use pantographs to latch on the overhead cables to draw electricity as they drive. In the initial run, only five trucks will run the electrified stretch each day.
