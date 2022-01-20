Taliban urges Muslim countries to recognize Islamic Emirate govt

-
The Taliban on Wednesday urged Muslim countries to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government.
Taliban's acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund called on Islamic countries to be the first to recognize the IEA, reported Tolo News.
Acting Taliban PM called on the Islamic countries to not wait and let the US be the first to recognize Afghanistan, after which "you would also recognize it," said the prime minister.
He said the lack of recognition is creating severe challenges in a variety of ways, reported Tolo News.
Akhund made the remarks at a high-level meeting held on Wednesday at the ARG (Presidential Palace) in Kabul to assess the status of the Afghan economy.
The meeting was attended by members of the Islamic Emirate cabinet and UN representatives as well as representatives of 20 foreign countries, reported Tolo News.
He also called on the international community to recognize the current Kabul administration and urged the US to release the Central Bank's assets.
"If the economic process is implemented, I believe Afghanistan would be pulled out of the current crisis," he said.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting minister of Foreign Affairs, said that Afghanistan already has an independent government, reported Tolo News.
This comes as the current Afghan government has yet to be recognized by any foreign countries.
The international community has made the upholding of human rights, women's rights, and the formation of an inclusive government the preconditions for the recognition of the current Afghan government.
