First BRICS Sherpas meeting of 2022 held under Chinese chairship

The first BRICS Sherpas meeting of 2022 was held virtually on January 18-19 under the Chinese chairship with the members thanking India for its BRICS chairship in 2021.
Programme and priorities for the year were discussed at the first BRICS Sherpas Meeting of 2022 held virtually on January 18-19, under the Chinese chairship, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
Members thanked India for its BRICS Chairship in 2021, he said.
They looked forward to continuity, consensus and consolidation of BRICS cooperation, Bagchi said.
BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
