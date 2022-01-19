Pak NSA cancels Afghan visit amid anti-Islamabad protests: Report

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
ICC T20 WC, PAK vs AFG Highlights: Pakistan completes hat-trick of wins
T20 WC SF2 PAK vs AUS highlights: Wade's cameo takes Australia into final
T20 WC, PAK vs SCO Highlights: Pakistan wins by 72 runs, tops Group 2
-
Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has cancelled his planned visit to Afghanistan in view of a planned anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul, according to a media report on Wednesday.
Yusuf was scheduled to lead an inter-ministerial Pakistani delegation to Afghanistan on Tuesday (January 18) to discuss the issue of border-fencing and take stock of the humanitarian needs of the war-torn country with the Taliban regime.
However, NSA Yusuf scrapped his two-day visit as a massive protest against Pakistan was planned at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan's Pajhwok Afghan News reported.
Quoting a diplomatic source, the news outlet said Yusuf decided against the visit to avoid "certain embarrassment".
Pakistani officials said Yusuf's visit was postponed due to inclement weather.
Hundreds of Afghans held anti-Pakistan placards and marched to the airport on Tuesday, calling Islamabad's policy "two-faced", the source said.
Tensions have been rising between the two neighbours over fencing of the British-era Durand Line, which Kabul does not recognise as a formal international border.
Border-fencing was among the key topics of discussion during Yusuf's visit.
Pakistan has completed almost 90 per cent fencing work along the 2,670-km international border to stop an easy passage for militants.
Last month, videos began to circulate on social media, purportedly showing members of the Afghan Taliban uprooting a portion of the fence along the border, claiming that they were erected inside Afghan territory.
Pakistani officials earlier said Yusuf's visit would help extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Concerns over Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis have been discussed at the United Nations.
On January 13, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that millions of Afghans were on the verge of death, urging the international community to fund the UN's USD 5 billion humanitarian appeal, release the country's frozen assets and reignite its banking system to avert a major economic and social collapse.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU