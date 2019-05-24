JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Pompeo congratulates Modi; calls India's election an 'inspiration'

LS polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad wins against Shatrughan Sinha
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu by-poll results: DMK leading on 11, AIADMK on 7

ANI  |  Politics 

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 11 assembly seats, while is leading on 2 other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).

MK Stalin-led DMK is leading on 11 seats while the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK is lagging behind and is leading on 7 seats.

By-polls for the 22 assembly seats were held in two phases on April 18 and May 19.

In order to secure a majority, the DMK would need to win on 21 seats out of the total 22 seats.

Currently, AIADMK has 113 seats, five short of halfway mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly. The DMK has 88, Congress 8 and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has 1 seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 05:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements