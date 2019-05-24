LS Results 2019: BJP sweeps all 7 seats in Delhi

BJP won all seven seats in on Thursday in a repeat of the 2014 elections and also bettering its vote share by nearly 10 per cent.

The BJP received 56.5 per cent of the total votes polled in Delhi, significantly higher than thet 46 pre cent vote share it got in the previous

In contrast, the vote share of the Arvind Kejriwal-led (AAP), which had won 67 out of the 70 assembly seats in 2015, fell from 33 per cent in 2014 to 18.12 per cent in these elections. Delhi's ruling party finished third on five out of seven seats.

Cricketer-turned-politician of the BJP won by 3 lakh plus votes from East where he was pitted against Arvinder Singh Lovely of and Atishi Marlena of AAP.

The poll campaign in East Delhi was marred with controversies with the Atishi accusing Gambhir of distributing defamatory pamphlets against her.

In a similar surge for the ruling party, singer-turned-politician Hans has won North West Delhi seat, defeating Gugan Singh. The AAP had accused Hans of converting to Islam and called for his disqualification from contesting a reserved seat. The BJP denied the allegation and demanded an apology from AAP.

DElhi in a tweet congratulated PM for his historic win. "I congratulate Narendra for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi," he wrote.

"We had fielded very good candidates in Delhi and had done a good campaign. All party workers also had put a lot of hard work. We accept people's mandate. We will keep working for the people of Delhi," he said in a tweet written in Hindi.

In North East Delhi, the sitting and chief of unit, defeated three-time by 366102 votes.

Meanwhile, of BJP is ahead with a margin of over 1.7 lakh votes against Raghav Chadha of AAP and Vijender Singh of

In New Delhi, the incumbent MP, of BJP, led by more than 2,56,504 votes, beating Congress's who lost the seat to her in 2014

Chandni Chowk's four-time MP, Dr Harsh Vardhan, looks to retain the seat with a lead of over 2,28,145, ahead of of

Delhi is set to go into assembly polls in nine months.

