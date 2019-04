Twitter CEO's bizarre health regimen sparks debate

over weekends and taking only on Sunday evening, eating one meal a day along with three ice baths -- Jack has created a storm over with revealing a punishing health regimen that helps him "stay sharper".

In a podcast with on "Diet Fat Loss and Performance", who earned $1.40 as salary in 2018, said the one meal a day consists of "meat or fish with salad or green vegetables, followed by mixed berries or some dark chocolate".

"During the day, I feel so much more focused. You have this very focused point of mind... I can go to bed and actually knock out in 10 minutes, if not sooner than that," told Greenfield.

Dorsey's unconventional eating habits (five meals a week) has created a debate among the health-conscious on

"These aren't 'wellness hacks'. These are disordered eating behaviors. Encouraging anyone to eat one meal a day and to go an entire weekend without eating as part of "wellness" is normalizing and glamorizing eating disorders. This is dangerous and offensive," tweeted one user.

"It sounds like might have a serious eating disorder. Walking 5 miles a day while only consuming one meal per weekday and no meals on weekends is not a wellness hack it's a disease," tweeted another.

Dorsey, who also does two-hour meditation daily, walks to office and take "lots of vitamin C" every day, tweeted in January his eating routine, facing a barrage of criticism from users.

"Been playing with for some time. I do a 22 hour fast daily (dinner only), and recently did a 3 day water fast. Biggest thing I notice is how much time slows down. The day feels so much longer when not broken up by breakfast/lunch/dinner. Any one else have this experience?" he tweeted.

One user replied: "Ahh yes. Disordered eating to approximate the suffering induced by poverty and/or access to potable water. Playing is so much fun".

Nutrition experts, however, say intermittent and eating one meal a day is not harmful where person shortens the eating window.

"This is an old practice of fasting to shorten the eating window. However, it depends from person to person and should be done under supervision which the must already be doing," and Pilates expert told IANS.

According to Dorsey, ice-cold bath in the morning "unlocks" his mind and he can take on any challenge while a 15-minute "sauna" in the evening, followed by another three-minute ice-bath, relaxes him.

On his birthday on November 19 last year after visiting India, Dorsey did a 10-day silent meditation in

"For my birthday this year, I did a 10-day silent Vipassana meditation, this time in Pyin Oo Lwin, We went into silence on the night of my birthday, the 19th," he tweeted.

In Myanmar, the lived in a single room. "During the 10 days: no devices, reading, writing, physical exercise, music, intoxicants, meat, talking, or even eye contact with others," he tweeted.

