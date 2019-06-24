Jharkhand mob lynching: Trend to politicise such incidents wrong, says minister

A day after a man was allegedly lynched on suspicion of theft near Jamshedpur, CP on Monday said that it was wrong to politicise such incidents and the will conduct an investigation into the matter.

"The trend prevalent these days is to associate such incidents with BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal. It's a time of cut and paste, who fits what words where is difficult to say. The government will conduct an investigation. The trend to politicise such incidents are wrong," told ANI.

The minister's comments came after alleged that BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims, saying they created a mindset where the minority community are looked down upon.

"Incidents of mob lynching are not going to stop because BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims. They have successfully created a mindset where Muslims are seen as terrorists, anti-nationals and cow slaughters," he told ANI earlier in the day.

The 22-year-old man, identified as Tabrez, died on Sunday after he was allegedly beaten up by a mob and later arrested on suspicion of theft here in district near city.

The man was admitted to and then referred to in

Tabrez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant ' Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

