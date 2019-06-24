Centre to provide CNG, PNG infrastructure in 406 districts: Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
Par panel asks Oil Min to explain 'zero' gas output from KG D6
Fitch Solutions sees policy uncertainty in oil and gas sector if UPA wins elections
Makes sense to rethink renewable-only energy future: Austrian FM
Pradhan launches guidelines for setting up of DODO CNG stations
R K Singh takes charge as minister with focus on 24X7 Power for All
-
"Till 2014, only 66 districts of the country were covered under CNG and PNG infrastructure. In last five years we worked to strengthen this infrastructure in a planned way," Pradhan told Lok Sabha during Question Hour in response to a query.
He said that the government was expanding the CNG and PNG infrastructure in other cities.
"The CNG and PNG infrastructure will be provided in 406 districts. After expanding these facilities, 70 per cent of the population will get clean energy," Pradhan said.
The Minister informed the House that Rs 1.20 crore will be invested in the next eight years in the energy sector.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU