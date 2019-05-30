Taron Egerton wanted this song in 'Rocketman'

-
ALSO READ
Taron Egerton lived with Elton John to prepare for 'Rocketman'
'Rocketman' shows both ups and downs of Elton John's life, says Taron Egerton
Taron Egerton wants Elton John to be 'happy' with 'Rocketman'
Taron Egerton shares about his transformation process for Rocketman
Elton John comes out in support of Taron
-
There is one song by singer-songwriter Elton John that actor Taron Egerton wished made the final cut in the film 'Rocketman'.
The actor who portrays the singer in the biopic based on John spoke to Entertainment Weekly and talked about everything from his favourite costumes in the film to his chemistry with co-star Richard Madden.
Egerton in a video answered a fan question about which song of John's he wished was part of the film, but didn't make the cut. For Egerton, the song that got away is 'Someone Saved My Life Tonight'.
"I think 'Someone Saved My Life Tonight' from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy is amazing, and it's really autobiographical as well," he said.
"It kind of encapsulates a lot of what happens in the movie so I think that would've been cool in the film but you know you can't have everything," he added.
Egerton has been receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of John in the musical biopic. The actor even received a standing ovation when 'Rocketman' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.
'Rocketman' is the musical rendition of the iconic singer's breakthrough years.
Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Lee Hall has penned the screenplay of the epic musical. Elton and his husband David produced the film along with Lawrence Bender, Adam Bohling, David Reid, and Matthew Vaughn.
The film is slated to hit the big screens on May 31.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU