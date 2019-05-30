These Bollywood celebrities are set to attend Modi's swearing-in

After a thumping victory in the 2019 elections, is all set to take oath as the of for the second time in a row and a host of Bollywood celebrities are attending the mega event.

Kangana Ranaut, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are among some of the stars who will attend the event.

BJP Hema Malini, who has been beaming with joy after winning the Mathura seat for the second consecutive time will also be present.

Producer and veteran too arrived in to attend the ceremony and called it a "historic moment."

"I'm a big follower of Modi and an ardent fan. I think the country is in beautiful hands. I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today," the veteran told reporters.

On her arrival in Delhi, Kangana had said, "My warm wishes are with Modi so that he can accomplish his dream of making our country a five trillion economy."

"I am lucky that I am getting to witness and be a part of this historical moment," told ANI. His wife is an from Chandigarh seat.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place by the Police for the oath-taking ceremony. Around 10,000 police personnel along with traffic personnel have been deployed in the capital. Besides, Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory, saying several roads in district will be closed for the movement of traffic between 4 pm and 9 pm on Thursday and urged commuters to avoid them.

The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his ministers is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Top leaders and guests have been invited from around the world and across the nation to attend Modi's swearing-in. Other than Bollywood celebrities, leaders and representatives of eight countries, including Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi Abdul Hamid, will be seen participating in the ceremony.

With the conclusion of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA registered a massive victory, winning 352 seats to retain power. The BJP alone won 303 seats - its highest tally ever.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)