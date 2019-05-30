My parents haven't met Sarah's parents for good reason: Wells Adams

Ahead of their wedding plans, revealed why his and Sarah parents are being kept at a distance.

"My parents haven't met Sarah's parents and for good reason. They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I'm just sure someone's going to get into a fight about something," People quoted Adams as saying on the podcast 'Your Favorite Thing'.

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star further added, "They are going to hang out one time, and it's going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics."

Adams and Sarah started dating in November 2017 and moved in together last year. Hyland hails from Manhattan. Adams in the podcast also revealed that Sarah comes from a liberal family.

Keeping aside the political differences, Adams added that meeting is going to be 'weird.'

"It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family are a bunch of conservatives. My dad's a doctor, my is from in It's going to be so weird."

The couple, in January, talked about their marriage and said they want their dogs to be a part of their big day.

Talking about their dogs adapting to a new life, the 'Vampire Academy' star said, "There's a little bit of, like, a power struggle with Boo (Sarah's dog) and Carl (Adams' dog), 'cause they're both big dogs.

