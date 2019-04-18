Taylor Swift all set to drop something special soon!

Mark your calendar, as American is all set to drop something special next week, in eight days and six hours, precisely.

Over the weekend, the started a countdown on her website and The has been sharing cryptic posts on her handle and account with "4.26" written along with all her posts, dropping a hint that something would be happening or probably releasing on April 26.

Although the 29-year-old didn't specify anything, fans of the star are hoping new music is on its way from the

The countdown officially kicked off just a few days ago on April 13. Swift has been teasing new music for a while now. Her eagle-eyed fans have been noticing clues about a seventh album during the singer's 'Reputation' tour and studio album, reported E! News.

Since her countdown, Swift has continued to share multiple photos in pastel colours. The pictures include hearts, rings, ruffles and Swift's cats, and Olivia.

The singer's website also currently has glitter hearts surrounding the countdown clock.

Swift was recently named as one of the Time's 100 most influential people of this year and also appeared on the publication's cover.

Several celebrities wrote profiles about the honourees. For instance, penned a piece about Swift.

"Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feels they can do anything. It's so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it's that," the 'Stitches' wrote.

Swift's last album 'Reputation' released on November 10, 2017, while her last tour 'Taylor Swift's Stadium Tour ran from May 8, 2018, to November 21, 2018.

