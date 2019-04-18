Homi Adajania shares a happy picture with Irrfan Khan

Fans of have been eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen. As the is busy shooting for his next release 'Angrezi Medium'. the director of the film, Homi Adajania, just treated fans with a picture from the movie's sets.

The filmmaker shared a happy picture with the 52-year-old actor, which shows the two sharing a hearty laugh together.

In the photo, Irrfan can be seen in the get up of his character, Champak, sitting on a scooter and Homi can be seen standing by his side.

He captioned the post as, "Life is better when you're laughing ... Okay .. Actually I'm just cracking a really f@#k all joke and @irrfan is a really fab #laughingtillyourbellyhurtseveryday #shootlife."

Homi has earlier helmed films like 'Being Cyrus', 'Cocktail', 'Finding Fanny'.

The film will mark Irrfan's comeback on the big screen, post the brief break that he took, as he was seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, went on floors in Udaipur on April 5.

Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter in the film and reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.

Irrfan will be playing a sweet shop owner in the film. On the other hand, Deepak Dobriyal, who also stars in the film, plays the role of his brother and Manu Rishi, who also features in the film, plays the role of his cousin. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by and apart from Udaipur, will also be shot in

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On April 3, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support.

Irrfan was last seen in 'Karwaan' alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan.

