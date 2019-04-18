Madonna's reveals the release date of album 'Madame X'

Pop released her latest single 'Medellin' from her new album 'Madame X' on Wednesday, revealing the release date of the album.

The shared the song with her fans, through her handle. "Madame June 14, 2019 listen to ft. now," she captioned.

The song has been produced by and

According to Variety, the upcoming album 'Madame X' is the follow-up to 'Rebel Heart', which came out in 2015. 'Madame X' will come out on June 14.

Madonna's latest single from the album "Medellin's" video will be out on April 24 and will get a premiere release in an MTV special, "MTV Presents Live & Exclusive: 'Medellin' Video World Premiere".

The album was recorded over 18 months and incorporates a total of 15 songs celebrating the pop singer's affection for Latin and culture. has sung in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

The album will feature artists like Quavo, who will appear in the single 'Future', Brazilian Anitta, Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee.

Album 'Madame X' will have a standard as well as a deluxe version.

The 'La Isla Bonita' singer shared the tracks that would be in the album, (ft. Maluma), Dark Ballet, God Control, Future (Ft. Quavo), Batuka, Killers Who Are Partying, Crave (Ft. Swae Lee), Crazy, Come Alive, Extreme Occident, Gostoso (Ft. Anitta), Bitch I'm Loca (Ft. Maluma), I don't search I find, Looking For Mercy, and I rise.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)