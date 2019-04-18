Vivek Oberoi: Happy with EC officials' response after watching Modi biopic, hope they let us release film

on Thursday expressed happiness at the response of the officials of the who watched the biopic on and said he hoped the film will be screened soon.

Speaking to reporters here, the said, " officials have watched the movie on Wednesday. In a way, the movie was premiered at the EIC office yesterday. The first thing we asked the officials was how did they find the movie? However, I can not reveal their answer as it is the constitutional body and we ought to respect it. Though the officials' answer made us happy."

"Now I just pray that they let us release the movie," he said after visiting the office here.

On Wednesday, officials of the watched a special screening of biopic on Modi, on the directions of the Supreme Court,

A total of seven officials of a committee set up for the purpose were present for the screening of the biopic titled 'PM Modi'.

A top court bench headed by of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, comprising Justice and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked the to watch the biopic and submit its view to the court by April 22 in a sealed cover.

"I have been reiterating that neither the movie nor me are related to the BJP. There is no intention and financial funding involved in the movie," the said.

"The entire team is sad and stricken. We had a lot of hopes. It took one and a half years to make the film and we were excited. However, when the movie is stalled just a day before the release does make the entire team sad," he added.

Responding to the allegation that the movie might influence the decision of people, he said, "If that's the case then voters can be influenced by advertisements, political opinion and special comments in editorial columns."

"We have been reiterating that there is no political agenda. Had that been the case, I would have accepted the ticket for a I was offered the tickets five times but I declined as I am a filmmaker and this is not my work," he added.

Asked about the reaction of the officials he said, "Let's see how the officers would interpret the movie."

On April 12, makers of the Oberoi-starrer had moved the apex court, challenging the stay of the film's release. The producer of the film, Sandip Ssingh, had said that the poll panel banned the movie without watching it.

The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. However, on April 10, the EC stayed the release of the biopic till national elections culminate, stating that the film disturbs the level-playing field.

The movie is directed by Omung Kumar and includes Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)