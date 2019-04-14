Begusarai: Locals irked over Kanwar Lake Bird Sanctuary

(Bihar) [India], Apr 14 (ANI): Over 30 years after their lands were allegedly acquired for the Kanwar Lake Bird Sanctuary, residents of Manjhaul town of Bihar's district are still awaiting compensation from the government.

The villagers have alleged the government has done very little to develop the natural reserve.

Speaking to ANI, Vikash Kumar, a farmer, says, "The government has done nothing to develop the bird sanctuary. We have got no compensation for our lands. We can neither sell our land nor can we cultivate it properly."

Kumar also alleged that the development of the sanctuary is being done only on 'paper'.

"Everything is taking place on paper. There is nothing on the ground," he added.

Locals also claimed that waterlogging is another issue in the village as it is situated near the reserved land for birds.

Gaurav Shankar Singh, a resident of the village, said he could not perform the last rites of his father as he could not gather funds by selling his land - the only property he owns. "I would have sent my children to school and could have married my daughter had I been paid compensation or got my land back so that I can sell it," he claimed.

Locals also claimed that they met with authorities several times to raise the issue, but nothing came out of these meetings.

