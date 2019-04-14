Those speaking against secularism should get mental treatment: Mehbooba Mufti

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, former Chief Minister on Sunday said that the leaders who are speaking against secularism should get 'mental treatment.'

"BJP leaders are suffering from the of fear. Our country is secular. Those who are saying anything against secularism should get mental treatment," she told reporters here.

Continuing her tirade against for his remarks on the Register of Citizens (NRC), Mehbooba reiterated her demand for an apology from him.

" should apologise to the people for what he said. This is the country of Mahatma Gandhi, not of or Narendra Modi," the PDP supremo said.

On April 11, Shah, while referring to the infiltrators as "termites," had said that the BJP will throw them out, if the party was voted to power again, adding that the party would protect Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhist refugees.

"The illegal immigrants are like termites. We will ensure the implementation of the NRC in the country and will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhist, Hindus, and Sikhs," Shah had said recently at an election rally in Raiganj in

The NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the first time in 1951 and is being updated only for to weed out the illegal immigrants.

