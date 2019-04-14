Will do anything to save country from Modi-Shah duo, says Kejriwal

Efforts are on to save the nation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah duo, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.
"The country is in danger and to save it from Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji 'jodi', we are ready to do whatever is needed. Our efforts will continue till the end," he said, in an apparent reference to AAP-Congress alliance, which has not yet taken any shape.
On Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the primary objective of the Aam Aadmi Party was to ensure the removal of the "dictatorial" and "anti-federal" Narendra Modi-led government.
"It is for the Congress to decide its priorities," he had added.
The AAP has offered to join hands with Congress to defeat the BJP and its allies in 33 Lok Sabha seats -- 13 in Punjab, 10 in Haryana, seven in Delhi, two in Goa and one in Chandigarh, Sisodia had said.
The senior Congress leader PC Chacko is in favour of the alliance, while Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit has rubbished any such talks between the two parties.
AAP has already announced its candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The city will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.
