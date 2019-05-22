Team India arrives in London ahead of World Cup

Team India, on Wednesday, arrived in to participate in the Council (ICC) Men's World Cup, beginning May 30.

Board of Control for in (BCCI) shared the picture of the team and staff on with a caption, reading, "Touchdown #TeamIndia".

Ahead of the World Cup, warm-up matches will take place. Each team will get an opportunity to play two games. will face on May 25 in its first warm-up followed by a match against on May 28.

At a pre-departure press conference held at the in on Tuesday, Kohli opined that they are entering in the tournament with a balanced and a strong side.

"We are going into as a balanced and strong side. You saw in the IPL as well. All the players in the squad are in great form and playing really well. I think from that point of view, we just expect ourselves to play the best cricket we can," the Indian said.

All the 10 teams will face each other in a Round Robin format. Calling it the most challenging World Cup, Kohli said, "It's the most challenging one of all three that I've been part of because of the format. Looking at the strength of all the sides as well. If you look at from 2015 to now, they are completely different side. Any team can upset anyone on their given day. That's one thing we have in our mind."

Following is the 15-man squad: Virat Kohli (c), (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja,

will kick-off its campaign against at Hampshire Bowl. on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)