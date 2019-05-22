Melbourne Stars appoints David Hussey as head coach

Former all-rounder was appointed as the head of on Wednesday. succeeds Stephen Flaming, with a two-year contract with the

"I am really honoured and incredibly excited by the opportunity to lead the Stars," official website quoted Hussey, as saying.

played 69 one-day internationals (ODI) for and scored 1796 runs with an average of 32.65, taking 18 wickets. He featured in 39 T20I games where he scored 756 runs with an average of almost 23 and took 19 wickets.

"Stephen (Fleming) has done some remarkable things with this team over the period and I'll be looking to capitalise on this while bringing in some strategy and style of my own," he said.

Hussey, who played 48 matches for the Stars and scored 855 runs in seven seasons, will now guide the team for the upcoming (BBL) season. He expressed his desire to clinch the maiden title to the Stars.

"From my perspective, to make the final from last position in BBL season seven was a Herculean effort which provides a tremendous platform and enthusiasm for the season ahead. I know we have the talent but more importantly we all have the unwavering desire to win the Club's first title," Hussey said.

Stars faced a defeat in the hands of Melbourne Renegades in the final match of the previous season of BBL. However, Eddie McGuire, has shown confidence in Hussey and is optimistic about the next season of BBL under the newly appointed

"We are all still disappointed by last season's final result; but I am sure under David's tutelage, we will take the necessary learnings and move pretty quickly to commencing our BBL season nine campaign," McGuire said.

"David is a quality person, a Melbourne Star through and through and someone we are extremely confident will help guide the club through its next exciting phase," he added.

