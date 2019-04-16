Team 'Uri' to reunite for a period drama

After the massive blockbuster, 'Uri
Announcing the news via his Twitter account, film critic Taran Adarsh, tweeted, "BIGGG NEWS. Uri team reunites for a period war film. Actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. The film [not titled yet] will be shot all over India. Mid-2020 release."
The movie, which is yet to get a title, will be shot all over India and is expected to hit the screens in mid-2020.
The 'Raazi' actor too shared the news on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Up next, by Team URI!"
On the work front, Kaushal would be seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh' biopic and Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.
'Uri: The Surgical Strike', hit the big screens on January 11. It is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town.
