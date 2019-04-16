Lucy Hale and Lucas Till to star in Spike Lee's 'Son of the South'

Spike Lee's latest film on Bob Zellner, is all set to star and

Lee's 'Son of the South' is based on the autobiography of Bob Zellner, 'The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement', reported Variety.

Bob Zellner, was a native of and the grandson of Klan member, who was pulled into the center of the 'Civil Rights Movement' in 1961.

The 'X-Men' franchise actor, will be playing Zellner, while will be playing Carol Ann, Zellner's college girlfriend.

The film also stars Lex Scott Davis, Julia Ormond, Cedric the Entertainer and Sharonne Lanier, and

Filmmakers have already started shooting for the film in Montogomery,

Spike Lee, is executive producing the film while is directing the film from his own screenplay.

The film is being produced by Colin Bates, Eve Pomerance, Bill Black, and River Bend Pictures.

has won an for the 'BlackKlansman' adapted screenplay. Lee and Brown have together made 'She's Gotta Have It', 'Do the Right Thing', 'Malcolm X' and 'Inside Man'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)