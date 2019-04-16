Lucy Hale and Lucas Till to star in Spike Lee's 'Son of the South'

-
Spike Lee's latest film on Bob Zellner, is all set to star Lucy Hale and Lucas Till.
Lee's 'Son of the South' is based on the autobiography of Bob Zellner, 'The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement', reported Variety.
Bob Zellner, was a native of Alabama and the grandson of Ku Klux Klan member, who was pulled into the center of the 'Civil Rights Movement' in 1961.
The 'X-Men' franchise actor, Lucas Till will be playing Zellner, while Hale will be playing Carol Ann, Zellner's college girlfriend.
The film also stars Lex Scott Davis, Julia Ormond, Cedric the Entertainer and Sharonne Lanier, Brian Dennehy and Chaka Forman.
Filmmakers have already started shooting for the film in Montogomery, Alabama.
Spike Lee, is executive producing the film while Barry Alexander Brown is directing the film from his own screenplay.
The film is being produced by Colin Bates, Eve Pomerance, Bill Black, Stan Erdreich and River Bend Pictures.
Spike Lee has won an Academy Award for the 'BlackKlansman' adapted screenplay. Lee and Brown have together made 'She's Gotta Have It', 'Do the Right Thing', 'Malcolm X' and 'Inside Man'.
