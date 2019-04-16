Salman unveiled his new look from 'Bharat'

Khan unveiled another look from his upcoming film 'Bharat' and the looks all fresh and young.

His new look gives a sneak peek into the character's young age in 1964 where he could be seen dressed in a white embroidered jacket teamed up with a retro style pair of sunglasses.

The shared the look on his handle with the caption, "Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi!"

Disha Patani, who is also a part of the film, can also be seen in the poster.

According to reports, the 'Dabangg' will be seen in five different looks in the film spanning over a period of over 60 years. The film is about the journey of man and nation together.

'Bharat' is being helmed by and is one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie stars as the woman protagonist.

Disha Patani, and are also playing pivotal roles in the film.

The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser, unveiled in January, depicted in several avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

This is Salman's third collaboration with after 'Sultan' in 2016 and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in the following year.

Meanwhile, and Katrina were last seen together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The trailer of 'Bharat' will be out on April 24, whereas the film is slated to release around Eid on June 05 this year.

