Four Points by Sheraton brings in 'Mandap Pop-up 3.0' powered by Wedding Wire

In an attempt to showcase a night that celebrates dream weddings in grandeur and help Delhiites decide for their Big Day, Four Points by Sheraton here on Saturday organised 'Mandap Pop-up 3.0' powered by Wire. Post the successful two years, this was bigger, better and crazier since the event witnessed even more premiere designers than the last two years. The event with its impeccable 'mandap' designs and the luxurious hotel were the answers to every couple's dream come true

Mandap Pop-up 3.0 was a one-stop destination to find India's eminent and premier wedding designers such as Designer Events Inc, Shanqh Events, Wedding Tales, The Big Picture Events to name a few. Four Points by Sheraton took this opportunity to create a larger-than-life experience for its customers and showcased its capabilities in every sphere, particularly when it comes to hospitality, mouthwatering concept cuisines, and meeting customer demands.

Apart from the quirky designs, India's biggest wedding portal- also gave unfiltered access of their team to help customers with all their wedding planning needs, be it photography, makeup or suggesting venues or more. The event guaranteed a celebration drenched in the vibrancy of Wedding theme with the famous Samahita Narang, who took everyone into the Shaadi mode with her folk as well as trending soulful numbers. This one of a kind planning event witnessed a footfall of 500 people, which was almost 30 per cent higher than last year.

Sharing his view on the occasion, Sumit Bansal, General Manager--Four Points by Sheraton, said: "Nestled in the lush foliage amid the bustling city of New Delhi, we aim to create an unforgettable and magical experience for our customer by showcasing our capabilities to the attendees and help them choose us as their final destination over the rest. A wedding is the biggest day in everyone's life and we become their natural choice for a wedding extraordinaire."

He further added, "The wedding and hospitality industry is continuously evolving and there are innovative trends every day and we aim to be a one-stop solution for everything our customer needs for their D- day. Another advantage which we believe, we have over others is our proximity. There have been days when has witnessed up to 30,000 weddings in a day. We are located right on the NH8 which helps to curb traffic and can be easily reached by our guests in Delhi, or "

Mandap Popup allowed its visitors to plan and interact with all the designers and work on creative ideas for their weddings.

