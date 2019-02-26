Wipro Ltd rises for fifth session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 387, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.74% spurt in the Nifty IT.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16003.7, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.46 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 22.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
