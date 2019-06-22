Technical glitch hits Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services for few hours

-
Services on a section of Metro's Yellow Line was briefly affected on Saturday due to a technical snag here.
According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat was reported on the Yellow Line.
Later, the mass transit operator said that services were resumed on the Yellow Line.
The Yellow Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network and connects Samaypur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.
