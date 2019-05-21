Snag hits Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, partial operation resumes

on Metro's from Badli to were disrupted on Tuesday due to a technical glitch, affecting thousands of passengers.

The train services, because of the technical issue, are running in two loops -- between and Sultanpur and between Badli and Qutub Minar, the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on their handle.

"There will be no train movement between Sultanpur & & we will update when the issue is rectified," read another tweet.

The DMRC informed that repair work was initiated between and Chhattarpur stations. The passengers of two trains between the two stations have been evacuated, the authorities said.

Later, the metro officials said that two maintenance teams rectified the issue on an urgent basis. Movement of trains, however, has been partially normalised between and Chhatarpur stations on a single line.

"Train movement partially normalised between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur. Single line operational at the moment. We will keep you updated," it said in a tweet.

The is one of the busiest lines in the Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers from Delhi to neighbouring Gurgaon in

The route measures almost 49 km and has a total of 37 stations. It connects Badli in north Delhi to in Gurugram.

The stretch connects prominent areas such as Delhi University, and Old Delhi Railway Stations, INA Market, AIIMS and Hauz Khas.

