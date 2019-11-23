TECNO associates with Manchester City Football Club as mobile photography partner for the India Trophy Tour 2019

TECNO Mobile, a global premier smartphone brand, is associated with the current EPL and FA Cup Champions, Manchester City Football Club since 2016.

In July'19, both the partners decided to extend their global partnership through an official signing ceremony that took place in Delhi.

This association has been incredibly successful due to the fact that TECNO Mobile and Manchester City follow similar values of holding consumers at the highest pedestal by providing them with unique mobile experiences and exceptional matches every day, respectively. TECNO Mobile, the leading smartphone brand is taking another step to further strengthen the association with City by becoming their mobile photography partner for the India Trophy tour 2019 which spans across multiple cities across India. The partnership helps in fostering greater engagement by giving fans an opportunity to experience the spirit of the game closely. To celebrate Manchester City's record-breaking 2018/19 season, Manchester City and TECNO kicked-off with a trophy showcase in Mumbai today, bringing men's and women's trophies to India. Located in the heart of the city at Phoenix High Street Mall, the trophies were displayed amongst football fans, enthusiasts and TECNO consumers over a fun-filled long carnival. "Our association with the prestigious Champions Club embodies perfection, excellence, and passion to succeed beyond limitations is the hallmark for both of us. We are delighted to collaborate with Manchester City Trophy Tour as it celebrates a highly successful season and gear up for much bigger success in the coming year," said ArijeetTalapatra, CEO, Transsion India.

"Through this strategic partnership that highlights our global as well as local ambitions, we are committed to further strengthen our relationship with the Indian consumers, fans, and the elite football club," he added. To further create excitement for the football fans in India, TECNO has organized an exclusive 'Meet and Greet' with the legend Micah Richards in Mumbai. After a grueling skill-based task with thousands of young and aspiring footballers from the Mumbai Celebration Club, 11 enthusiasts were selected with a lifetime opportunity to learn on 'How to take perfect Penalty Shot' from the legend himself. "I am thrilled to visit India as part of Manchester City's Trophy Tour. Our aim is to bring an authentic City experience, allowing fans in India a chance to experience the club they love closer than ever and right in their hometowns. We have been receiving immense support from the City fans in India and I can't wait to engage with them all," said Micah Richards on his maiden visit to India. India is one of the top priority markets for TECNO Mobile globally, the brand is committed to bringing top-end features at affordable pricing for the value-conscious Indian customers.

The brand has been constantly disrupting the sub 15 thousand categories and 2019 was a successful year, bolstering the strong product portfolio with many firsts to its credit. 'CAMON i4' earned the crown of becoming the first triple rear camera smartphone under 10 thousand and Phantom 9 offered segment-first 6GB RAM, Dual Front Flashlight and an in-display fingerprint sensor at a competitive price of Rs 14,999.

TECNO SPARK Go was the superstar of the family, emerging as the most affordable dot notch display smartphone in India, and most recently CAMON 12 Air became the first and only 'Dot In-Display' camera phone under 10 thousand. TECNO's marketing strategy is centered around increasing the overall brand awareness and brand recall by establishing a deeper bond with the youth of India. TECNO's collaboration with Manchester city is with an objective to strengthen its brands' outreach in terms of marketing and advertising campaigns across the country.

