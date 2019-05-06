Tejashwi Yadav terms PM Modi's remark against Rajiv Gandhi as 'atrocious'

Rashtriya (RJD) on Monday termed Narendra Modi's remark against former as 'atrocious'.

Talking to media here, Yadav said, "We have not expected Modi to stoop to such a low level and give such an atrocious statement against a former prime minister."

On May 4, attacking during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi had said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1'."

The RJD also said, "The grand-alliance is winning everywhere in "

"After May 23 there will be a massive loss to Janta Dal (United) and the party's Nitish Kumar will have to resign. There will be tension between BJP and JDU after the Lok Sabha elections results are declared," the RJD added.

The grand alliance formed by the Oppositions in includes Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Congress, (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Jantrantrik Dal (LJD) and (VIP).

In Bihar, voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls is being held today in Hajipur, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani.

